Estonian foreign minister to visit Baku on November 27
Foreign policy
- 23 November, 2026
- 11:13
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Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will visit Baku on November 27 to attend the opening ceremony of his country's embassy in Azerbaijan, according to the Estonian Foreign Ministry, cited by Report.
The visit will include meetings with Azerbaijani officials. The talks will focus on bilateral relations and Estonia's support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
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