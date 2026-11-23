Italy's state development bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) aims to become Azerbaijan's long-term partner and serve as a bridge connecting businesses, investors and government institutions in the two countries, Laurent Franciosi, Head of International Markets Development at CDP, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he also announced that CDP would sign an agreement with the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABIF).

"We understand that engaging small and medium-sized enterprises is essential to developing a full-fledged partnership with Azerbaijan. That is why we attach particular importance to the cooperation agreement that I will soon be pleased to sign with Ulvi Mansurov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund. We do not want this agreement to remain merely an institutional framework for cooperation. Our goal is to turn it into a practical tool for identifying investment opportunities, developing trade ties and, above all, creating new partnerships between companies in our two countries," Franciosi added.

He said CDP expected to launch business-matching initiatives targeting Azerbaijan as early as 2027.

"To this end, CDP's digital platform and targeted sector-specific meetings will be used," he said.

"CDP aims to become Azerbaijan's long-term partner and serve as a bridge connecting businesses, investors and government institutions in the two countries. We intend to bring together strategic projects and small and medium-sized enterprises across a wide range of sectors, from energy to new technologies. Our mission remains unchanged: to translate strong bilateral relations into new initiatives, investment and mutual economic growth, working alongside the entire Italian business community," he added.