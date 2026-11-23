The construction of an airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) is planned to be completed by mid-2027, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum, Report informs.

According to him, an agreement has been reached with the cargo airline Silk Way Airlines to establish an airport and corresponding logistics infrastructure within the territory of the FEZ: "The authorized body of the economic zone has allocated 750 hectares of land for this project. Construction of the airport will be completed no later than mid-2027, and next year the airport will already be open for international transportation. At the initial stage, the airport's throughput capacity will be 500,000 tons per year. Plans are in place to increase this figure to 2 million tons."

Alasgarov noted that work on a 60-hectare plot in the Alat FEZ as part of the first phase of infrastructure development was completed in June 2023: "Since that date, we have been working on attracting investors to the Alat FEZ."

In particular, the establishment of data centers is planned in the Alat FEZ. An 11.5-hectare plot has been allocated for the implementation of one of the projects with the participation of foreign investors. According to Alasgarov, the design and construction of this data center are expected to begin in the next one to two months. In parallel, work is underway to accommodate two more data centers.

Furthermore, due to demand for heavy industry sites, a master plan has been prepared for the development of a 366-hectare territory. Work on creating the necessary infrastructure has already begun.

The chairman of the FEZ Board noted that a Chinese company plans to establish a petroleum coke processing enterprise in this territory. Subsequently, it is also planned to launch the production of coke anodes used in the aluminum industry here.

According to him, the implementation of these projects will create conditions for the expansion of Azerbaijan's aluminum industry.