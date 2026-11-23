The Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) has discussed with Italian partners ways to finance joint industrial projects and establish production of energy and industrial equipment in Azerbaijan, AIH Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dayanat Sadullayev said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, the holding discussed with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, one of Italy's largest state-backed investors, opportunities to select and finance joint projects in Azerbaijan's industrial sector. Talks with Webuild Italia, one of Italy's leading industrial companies, focused on localizing the production of energy and industrial equipment in Azerbaijan.

AIH also discussed with Mina S.p.A., a manufacturer of cold- and hot-rolling equipment, the possibility of repairing existing equipment used in aluminium production and cold rolling, as well as installing a new cold-rolling line.

"Our priority is to leverage Italian technologies and manufacturing expertise to develop the production of higher value-added goods in Azerbaijan," Sadullayev noted.

According to him, these initiatives will help meet domestic market demand and expand opportunities to access markets in Central Asia and other regions. In the longer term, the talks could lead to concrete investment projects, the establishment of joint manufacturing facilities and the development of long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

"AIH is interested in expanding cooperation with Italian companies and institutional investors. We believe it is particularly important to explore opportunities for joint investment in industry, energy, logistics, technology and other promising sectors," Sadullayev said.