The volume of operations of Italy's state export credit agency (SACE) in Azerbaijan amounts to approximately €90 million, and the agency is ready to finance new projects in the country together with Azerbaijani partners, Cristiana Portale, Head of Hub Europe, CIS, and Ukraine at SACE, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to Portale, Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Italy, and cooperation in the energy sector remains one of the cornerstones of bilateral relations. She sees prospects for expanding the partnership in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, metallurgy, high-tech industry, as well as in the fields of new technologies and critical raw materials. In these areas, Italian companies can offer engineering solutions, technologies, industrial equipment, and the expertise of their industry specialists.

SACE already supports Italian exporters in Azerbaijan, including within the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project. Another support instrument is the confirmation of documentary letters of credit.

In June last year, SACE and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund signed a cooperation agreement. Its goal is to determine how to finance Italian suppliers participating in strategic industrial and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan.

"This operating model involves starting directly from the country's investment plans, identifying its procurement needs, and bringing in Italian companies that possess the necessary competencies," Portale explained.

Currently, according to her, potential projects are being explored in the fields of energy transition, metallurgy, petrochemicals, infrastructure, and industrial equipment. Portale noted that Italy's experience in these sectors has gained international recognition and opens up opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan.

To move toward project implementation, Portale believes it is important for partners to exchange information on investment programs at the initial stage, identify the contributions Italian companies can make, and develop sustainable financing schemes that can be put into practice.

SACE is ready to help establish interaction between participants in planned projects in Azerbaijan, Italian manufacturers, and financial institutions.

"It is precisely for this purpose that we are also here today," Portale concluded.