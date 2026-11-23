Italy and Azerbaijan intend to establish joint ventures to work on critical raw materials projects in Africa and other regions of the world, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, the foreign minister recalled his meeting in Rome with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and the signing of the first memorandum of understanding between the two countries on critical raw materials.

According to Tajani, the next step is to sign an agreement on the implementation of the memorandum.

"It provides, among other things, for the establishment of joint ventures to work together in the critical raw materials sector in Africa and other regions of the world. The cost of raw materials can sometimes become a significant burden on manufacturing. By working together, we aim to reduce raw material costs and thereby enhance the competitiveness of our industrial sectors," Tajani said.

The minister described Azerbaijan as Italy's strategic partner and noted that the two countries had achieved a great deal in recent years. He said visits by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy, as well as visits by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Baku, had helped strengthen the partnership.

"However, today's business forum should enable us to take our cooperation to an entirely new level. We must set ambitious goals and ensure that our engagement delivers ever greater benefits to the citizens of both countries," Tajani said.

According to him, improving people's lives is the ultimate goal of government support for businesses.

Tajani stressed that despite the challenging international situation, Italy intended to continue developing economic and industrial cooperation with Azerbaijan.