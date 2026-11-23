Stay up to date with the top news!

Pietro Infante, Head of the Internationalization Department at the Union of Italian Chambers of Commerce (Unioncamere), has proposed taking Azerbaijani-Italian relations to a new level by moving beyond the traditional model of trade relations, Report informs.

Speaking at the Italy-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Infante said it is necessary to focus on establishing joint ventures, developing industrial partnerships, and concluding technology transfer agreements.

"This will make it possible to build more resilient value chains in our countries," he noted.

The department head emphasized that special attention should be paid to the complementarity of the two countries' economies across various sectors, including energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, the agro-industrial complex, food processing, infrastructure, and logistics.

Pietro Infante also noted that Italian exports to Azerbaijan are projected to continue growing: in 2026, their volume will reach €490 million, and in 2027 it will exceed €500 million, climbing to around €510 million.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic role as a partner for the entire Caucasus region and Central Asia.

Infante also announced that an agreement between Baku Steel Company and two Italian companies will be signed within the forum.

According to him, the active participation of the chamber of commerce system and the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (Itazercom) will be an important factor in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy and with the participation of all representatives of Sistema Italia, we are ready to turn today's contacts into strong and long-term industrial partnerships," Infante concluded.