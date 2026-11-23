The decision by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to set a price cap on gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations in Italy has had a positive impact on the country's fuel market, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

"I would like to thank SOCAR - a major Azerbaijani company - for its decision to set a price cap on gasoline and diesel fuel. This allowed Italian citizens to pay less for fuel at gas stations.

We highly appreciated this step. I reiterated this to the minister, as well as to SOCAR representatives. For us, this is not merely a signal in the realm of economic policy, but also a gesture of friendship that we will not forget," he noted.

Tajani added that in the current challenging international environment, it is essential to maintain the determination to move forward and overcome obstacles.

"I can assure our Azerbaijani friends that Italy exports high-quality products. By purchasing Italian goods, you are offering your citizens products of the highest standard. This is the best guarantee we can provide regarding our exports," he noted.