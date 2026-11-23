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Italian companies can offer Azerbaijan engineering capabilities and technologies of the highest standard across various sectors, including construction, mechanical engineering, railway infrastructure, energy, and the defense industry, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Italian companies possess the necessary experience and technological capabilities to participate in the development of Azerbaijan's infrastructure.

"We can offer high quality in the construction, agri-food, mechanical engineering, and railway sectors. I have heard about your investments in the railway sector and the creation of new infrastructure. We are capable of offering cutting-edge technologies and extensive experience," the minister noted.

He also highlighted the capabilities of Italian companies in the manufacturing of submarine cables, energy, and the defense industry.

Speaking about transport links between Europe and Asia, he emphasized Azerbaijan's strategic importance as one of the hubs of the Middle Corridor.