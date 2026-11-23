One of the promising areas of industrial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy is the mining and metallurgical industry, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, the minister noted that the goal in this area was to ensure deeper processing of raw materials, increase production and boost exports of high value-added products.

"Italy's extensive experience in mechanical engineering and metallurgy creates broad opportunities for joint projects in Azerbaijan involving technology transfer, strengthening local manufacturing and producing high-margin goods. In this regard, cooperation with Italy in the field of critical raw materials is of particular importance," he said.

Jabbarov recalled that a joint declaration on strategic cooperation in this area was signed in Rome in October.

"Today, a similar memorandum of understanding on cooperation with third countries will be signed. The document provides for the identification of joint projects in the Caucasus, Central Asia and Africa, as well as the integration of raw materials into Italy's and Europe's industrial supply chains by leveraging Azerbaijan's regional logistics capabilities, including the Middle Corridor," Jabbarov noted.

The minister also added that the memorandum of understanding would play an important role in Italian partners' investment decisions and in determining areas for joint cooperation.