Cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan in the light industry sector must be shifted from ordinary commodity supplies to more advanced forms of interaction, including the creation of joint collections and the organization of contract manufacturing, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich said during a business meeting of Belarusian light industry manufacturers held in Baku, Report informs.

Pinevich emphasized that Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations carry the nature of a strategic partnership encompassing all key areas - from the economy and industry to light industry and education. At the same time, the parties are actively implementing a number of joint projects in accordance with the instructions of the leaders of both states.

The diplomat noted that the current stage of bilateral interaction requires a transition to a qualitatively new level, taking into account the specifics of the Azerbaijani market, which is characterized by selectivity and high competition.

"This could involve both product supplies and developing approaches to creating joint collections, the participation of Belarusian companies in high fashion weeks and exhibition projects, as well as projects in the field of tailoring and contract manufacturing," Pinevich stressed.

The ambassador also pointed to the accumulated experience of Azerbaijani textile enterprises, specifically mentioning Baku garment factories, the Shaki silk factory, as well as modern, technologically equipped production facilities opened in Garabagh. According to him, these enterprises express readiness to work on a mutually beneficial basis.