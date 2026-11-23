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Baku will host the World Textile Congress in 2030, Farida Akhundova, a representative of the Azerbaijan Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said during a business meeting of Belarusian light industry manufacturers held in Baku, Report informs.

"Over the course of a year and a half of active work, we succeeded in securing the organization of the 2030 World Textile Congress in the capital of Azerbaijan. Thus, Baku has stood alongside such prominent countries as Egypt, Morocco, and Türkiye," Akhundova noted.

She also added that Azerbaijan expects to welcome around 500 delegates as part of the congress.