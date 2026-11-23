Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Italy may exceed $12 billion in 2026, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner:

"Our bilateral trade turnover stood at around $12 billion in 2025. We expect this figure to be higher by the end of this year. It had already exceeded $9 billion in the first nine months of the year."

The minister noted that around 130 Italian companies operating in various sectors, including industry, construction, energy, agriculture, transport, trade and services, are active in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is also making long-term investments in the Italian economy. Over the past few years, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested around $3 billion in Italy. The acquisition by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) of a controlling stake in Italiana Petroli in May this year has further strengthened our country"s position as a long-term investor in the Italian economy," he said.