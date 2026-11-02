Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Ukraine to establish center for civilians returning from occupied territories

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 17:58
    Ukraine to establish center for civilians returning from occupied territories

    Ukraine will establish a center to facilitate the return of civilians from occupied territories, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said at a press conference in Kyiv, according to Report's Eastern European bureau.

    "The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has shown that Ukraine lacks sufficient coordination of efforts to secure the return of civilian hostages held in Russian prisons and civilians living in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Having personally gone through this process with my team at the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office and colleagues from various countries, I have made a decision and am officially announcing today that a dedicated centre for the return of Ukrainian citizens will be established within our institution," he said.

    Dmytro Lubinets Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Ukraynada mülki insanların işğal olunmuş ərazilərdən geri qaytarılması mərkəzi yaradılacaq
    В Украине создадут центр по возвращению гражданского населения с оккупированных территорий
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