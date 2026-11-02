Lubinets: Kyiv and Moscow agree not to disclose number of people evacuated from Oleshky

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to keep confidential the number of people who have left the city of Oleshky, Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said at a press conference, according to Report's Eastern European bureau.

"Under our agreement with the Russian side, we will not disclose figures on how many citizens have decided to return to Ukraine and how many have left for territory controlled by the Russian Federation," Lubinets said.

He added that a similar mechanism could also be applied to other settlements where Ukrainian citizens are currently living under comparable conditions.

A temporary ceasefire was declared following a prolonged humanitarian crisis in the city of Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson region, which is under the control of Russian forces. With the joint involvement of the Ukrainian and Russian ombudsmen, Oleshky residents were evacuated on October 30 and November 1.