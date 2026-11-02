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    South Korean president's personal data leaked

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    • 02 November, 2026
    • 19:07
    South Korean president's personal data leaked

    The personal data of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and presidential office staff have been leaked, Report informs, citing Yonhap.

    According to broadcaster KBS, the personal information of 168 people was published under the title "Passenger List (Republic of Korea–Belgium)." Those listed included the president, presidential office and Foreign Ministry staff, and journalists covering the presidential office.

    The list is believed to concern passengers aboard the presidential aircraft during Lee's June visit to Belgium, Italy and France.

    KBS said the file was available for download and had been published on June 2, before the president's trip.

    Lee Jae Myung South Korea Data leak
    Cənubi Koreya prezidentinin və administrasiya əməkdaşlarının məlumatları sızdırılıb
    В Южной Корее сообщили об утечке данных президента и сотрудников администрации
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