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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Russia to tighten migration penalties from November 3

    Region
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 19:20
    Russia to tighten migration penalties from November 3

    Russia is increasing the number of administrative offenses for which foreign nationals can be expelled from the country from 22 to 45, Report informs, citing Russian media.

    The Russian Interior Ministry's migration service said the changes would take effect on November 3.

    "From November 3, 2026, penalties for migration violations will be tightened. The total number of articles providing for expulsion as a penalty has reached 45," the service said.

    immigration laws Russia
    Rusiyada əcnəbilərin ölkədən çıxarılmasına əsas verən hüquqpozuntuların sayı ikiqat artırılır
    РФ удваивает список оснований для выдворения мигрантов
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