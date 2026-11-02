Russia to tighten migration penalties from November 3
Region
- 02 November, 2026
- 19:20
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Russia is increasing the number of administrative offenses for which foreign nationals can be expelled from the country from 22 to 45, Report informs, citing Russian media.
The Russian Interior Ministry's migration service said the changes would take effect on November 3.
"From November 3, 2026, penalties for migration violations will be tightened. The total number of articles providing for expulsion as a penalty has reached 45," the service said.
Rusiyada əcnəbilərin ölkədən çıxarılmasına əsas verən hüquqpozuntuların sayı ikiqat artırılır
РФ удваивает список оснований для выдворения мигрантов
Latest News
20:41
Photo
World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships officially open in BakuForeign policy
20:18
Azerbaijan–Algeria joint commission to help boost bilateral tradeForeign policy
20:07
Azerbaijan and Algeria see significant potential for energy cooperationForeign policy
19:33
Uzbek president to attend counterterrorism talks in KazakhstanRegion
19:25
Photo
Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss market access for tech companiesICT
19:10
ICESCO chief congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory DayForeign policy
19:04
Estonia seeks broader cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and digitalizationForeign policy
18:56
ACG oil output forecast at 316,400 barrels per day in 2027Energy
18:44
Photo
Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in BeijingTourism