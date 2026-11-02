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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had authorized the government to negotiate with the United States toward a peaceful settlement, Report informs, citing the president's press service.

Pezeshkian made the remarks at a meeting with governors and mayors of major cities and provincial capitals.

"We are working to resolve the issue through dialogue. The supreme leader has also granted the government certain powers in this regard," he said.

The Iranian president also stressed the need for public participation in efforts to overcome the problems and challenges arising from the US and Israeli war against Iran.