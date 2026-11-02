Azerbaijan, Japan to expand political dialogue, co-op

Azerbaijan and Japan intend to expand political dialogue and strengthen cooperation in various fields, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated following a meeting between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the new Japanese Ambassador to the country Furuya Tokuro, Report informs.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities. He noted the importance of the head of the Japanese diplomatic mission's work for the further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations and prospects for their development, opportunities for expanding political dialogue, as well as strengthening cooperation in economy, trade, energy, transport, high technologies, sports, the humanitarian sphere, and education.

In the context of expanding economic cooperation, the importance of Japanese companies utilizing Azerbaijan's investment opportunities was emphasized, including the favorable business and logistics potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The parties also noted Azerbaijan's growing role in strengthening interregional transport and logistics ties and the country's contribution to the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

In addition, the Japanese ambassador was provided with information about the large-scale restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation, the creation of modern infrastructure, measures to realize the economic potential of these areas, and ensure their sustainable development.

It was emphasized that the massive landmine contamination of the liberated territories creates serious obstacles to restoration work, threatens the safety of the civilian population, and hinders the return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation within international organizations and other topics of mutual interest.