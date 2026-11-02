Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan, Japan to expand political dialogue, co-op

    Foreign policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 18:06
    Azerbaijan, Japan to expand political dialogue, co-op

    Azerbaijan and Japan intend to expand political dialogue and strengthen cooperation in various fields, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated following a meeting between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the new Japanese Ambassador to the country Furuya Tokuro, Report informs.

    The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities. He noted the importance of the head of the Japanese diplomatic mission's work for the further development of relations between the two countries.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations and prospects for their development, opportunities for expanding political dialogue, as well as strengthening cooperation in economy, trade, energy, transport, high technologies, sports, the humanitarian sphere, and education.

    In the context of expanding economic cooperation, the importance of Japanese companies utilizing Azerbaijan's investment opportunities was emphasized, including the favorable business and logistics potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

    The parties also noted Azerbaijan's growing role in strengthening interregional transport and logistics ties and the country's contribution to the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

    In addition, the Japanese ambassador was provided with information about the large-scale restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation, the creation of modern infrastructure, measures to realize the economic potential of these areas, and ensure their sustainable development.

    It was emphasized that the massive landmine contamination of the liberated territories creates serious obstacles to restoration work, threatens the safety of the civilian population, and hinders the return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands.

    The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation within international organizations and other topics of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, Japan to expand political dialogue, co-op
    Azerbaijan, Japan to expand political dialogue, co-op

    Furuya Tokuro Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov Yaponiyanın yeni səfiri ilə siyasi dialoqun genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Джейхун Байрамов обсудил с новым послом Японии развитие двусторонних отношений
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:10
    ICESCO chief congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day
    Foreign policy
    19:04
    Estonia seeks broader cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and digitalization
    Foreign policy
    18:56
    ACG oil output forecast at 316,400 barrels per day in 2027
    Energy
    18:44
    Photo
    Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in Beijing
    Tourism
    18:33
    King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President of Azerbaijan on Victory Day
    Foreign policy
    18:33
    Private sector implementing over 1,300 projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Business
    18:28
    President of Pakistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day
    Foreign policy
    18:14
    Estonian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan in late November
    Foreign policy
    18:06
    National Cybersecurity Agency warns of cyberattacks on refrigeration equipment
    Infrastructure
    All News Feed