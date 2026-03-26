Rasha Yusuf: Each city in Karabakh has its own unique atmosphere

Every city and settlement in Karabakh, Azerbaijan, possesses an incomparable and unique atmosphere, Bahraini traveler Rasha Yusuf, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international travelers' group, told Report.

"Aghdam, Khankandi, Shusha - each of these cities is completely different and uniquely special. For example, Shusha fascinates with its location atop a peak offering magnificent views. Seeing how the entire region is being restored and regaining its past grandeur is truly inspiring. Azerbaijan has done tremendous work for this," she said.

Yusuf noted that she has traveled to nearly every country in the world.

She added that this is her second visit to Azerbaijan but her first to Karabakh. Comparing the country's current state with her previous visit, the visitor emphasized that not only the regions but also the capital have developed rapidly: "Baku has changed a lot since my last visit, becoming even more modern and interesting."

The traveler said she intends to return to Karabakh: "It will be very interesting for me to see how the government completes the development of these territories and how life will change once people permanently return to their homes," Rasha Yusuf added.

On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.