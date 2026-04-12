Ali Akbar Velayati: Iran holds key to Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 12 April, 2026
- 15:27
The key to the Strait of Hormuz is in Iran's "powerful hands," an adviser to the country's supreme leader said, commenting on talks between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad, Report informs.
Ali Akbar Velayati said on social media platform X that Iran's core diplomatic principle is to defend the interests of the Islamic Republic, adding that the strait has historically symbolised the protection of the country's borders.
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