Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Ali Akbar Velayati: Iran holds key to Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 15:27
    Ali Akbar Velayati: Iran holds key to Strait of Hormuz

    The key to the Strait of Hormuz is in Iran's "powerful hands," an adviser to the country's supreme leader said, commenting on talks between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad, Report informs.

    Ali Akbar Velayati said on social media platform X that Iran's core diplomatic principle is to defend the interests of the Islamic Republic, adding that the strait has historically symbolised the protection of the country's borders.

    US-Iran talks Strait of Hormuz
    Vilayəti: Bu gün Hörmüzün açarı İranın əlindədir
    Велаяти: Сегодня ключ к Ормузу находится в руках Ирана

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