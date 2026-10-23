Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan discuss co-op in social protection

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Cooperation in the field of social protection between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan was discussed on the sidelines of the international forum SOCGOV 2026: Digital Analytics for Smart Governance, held in the city of Khankandi.

Report informs that, as part of the forum, Anar Aliyev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, met with Vedat Işıkhan, Türkiye's Minister of Labour and Social Security.

The two ministers reviewed the work carried out under the cooperation agenda between their ministries and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular exchanges of mutually beneficial experience and information.

Anar Aliyev also met with Sirojiddin Abdullayev, Deputy Director of the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of Uzbekistan.

The discussions covered reforms implemented in recent years in the field of social protection in both countries, as well as efforts to expand digital services and introduce innovative solutions. It was noted that successful cooperation had been established between the Ministry and the Agency, with active exchanges of experience taking place.

The meeting continued with discussions on future cooperation in the field of social protection.