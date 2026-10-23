Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Denmark supplies Ukraine with over 50,000 rounds for F-16 cannons

    Region
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 16:19
    Denmark supplies Ukraine with over 50,000 rounds for F-16 cannons

    Denmark has supplied Ukraine with more than 50,000 rounds of 20 mm ammunition for the onboard cannons of F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.

    Report informs, citing Ukrainian media, that the ministry thanked Denmark for its swift response to a request for additional ammunition.

    "We thank Denmark for its swift and effective response to the request for additional ammunition. Such speed directly contributes to strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and protecting people from Russian aerial attacks," the ministry said.

    It noted that Ukrainian pilots are already using the ammunition to intercept jet-powered attack drones.

    Denmark is also providing a loan guarantee of 750 million Danish kroner ($112.6 million) to the Danish subsidiary of Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturer Fire Point.

    Ukraine war Denmark military support
    Danimarka Ukraynaya F-16 qırıcı təyyarələri üçün 50 min döyüş sursatı verib
    Дания передала Украине 50 тыс. боеприпасов для истребителей F-16
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:48
    Azerbaijan increases beef purchases from Ukraine and Brazil
    Business
    17:40
    Azerbaijan reviews seven draft ICT standards
    Business
    17:23
    Romania, US discuss Black Sea security and NATO"s eastern flank
    Other countries
    17:19
    Romania's prime minister condemns Russian strike on ship with Azerbaijanis
    Other countries
    17:17
    Photo
    German ambassador inspects activities of Azerbaijan's Sumgait Industrial Park
    Industry
    17:03
    EDB becomes co-founder of private equity fund for Central Asia, South Caucasus
    Finance
    16:54
    Rain to continue across Azerbaijan's regions on October 24–25
    Ecology
    16:48
    Photo
    Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers attends international conference in Vienna
    Infrastructure
    16:33
    Photo
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership held in Khankandi - Update
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed