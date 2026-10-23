Denmark supplies Ukraine with over 50,000 rounds for F-16 cannons

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Denmark has supplied Ukraine with more than 50,000 rounds of 20 mm ammunition for the onboard cannons of F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.

Report informs, citing Ukrainian media, that the ministry thanked Denmark for its swift response to a request for additional ammunition.

"We thank Denmark for its swift and effective response to the request for additional ammunition. Such speed directly contributes to strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and protecting people from Russian aerial attacks," the ministry said.

It noted that Ukrainian pilots are already using the ammunition to intercept jet-powered attack drones.

Denmark is also providing a loan guarantee of 750 million Danish kroner ($112.6 million) to the Danish subsidiary of Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturer Fire Point.