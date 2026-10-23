Azerbaijan's spending on mutton imports from Australia surges nearly 6-fold
Business
- 23 October, 2026
- 16:32
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In January–August 2026, Azerbaijan imported 102.41 tons of mutton worth $418,850, marking a 4.7% decrease in volume and a 12.3% increase in value compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan purchased mutton from:
- Mongolia: 101.9 tons (+17.2%) worth $410,000 (+17.1%);
- New Zealand: 0.1 ton (-28.6%) worth $3,920(-12.7%);
- Australia: 0.05 ton (+66.7%) worth $3,000 (+5.6 times);
- Russia: 0.38 ton (-98%) worth $1,490 (-92%).
In 2025, 89.7% of the 638.44 tons of mutton imported to Azerbaijan came from Mongolia.
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