Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan's spending on mutton imports from Australia surges nearly 6-fold

    Business
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 16:32
    Azerbaijan's spending on mutton imports from Australia surges nearly 6-fold

    In January–August 2026, Azerbaijan imported 102.41 tons of mutton worth $418,850, marking a 4.7% decrease in volume and a 12.3% increase in value compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased mutton from:

    - Mongolia: 101.9 tons (+17.2%) worth $410,000 (+17.1%);

    - New Zealand: 0.1 ton (-28.6%) worth $3,920(-12.7%);

    - Australia: 0.05 ton (+66.7%) worth $3,000 (+5.6 times);

    - Russia: 0.38 ton (-98%) worth $1,490 (-92%).

    In 2025, 89.7% of the 638.44 tons of mutton imported to Azerbaijan came from Mongolia.

    Azerbaijan's imports Mutton State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanın Avstraliyadan qoyun ətinin alışına çəkdiyi xərc 6 dəfəyədək artıb
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:48
    Azerbaijan increases beef purchases from Ukraine and Brazil
    Business
    17:40
    Azerbaijan reviews seven draft ICT standards
    Business
    17:23
    Romania, US discuss Black Sea security and NATO"s eastern flank
    Other countries
    17:19
    Romania's prime minister condemns Russian strike on ship with Azerbaijanis
    Other countries
    17:17
    Photo
    German ambassador inspects activities of Azerbaijan's Sumgait Industrial Park
    Industry
    17:03
    EDB becomes co-founder of private equity fund for Central Asia, South Caucasus
    Finance
    16:54
    Rain to continue across Azerbaijan's regions on October 24–25
    Ecology
    16:48
    Photo
    Azerbaijan Chamber of Appraisers attends international conference in Vienna
    Infrastructure
    16:33
    Photo
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership held in Khankandi - Update
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed