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    KazMunayGas plans to export 1.7 million tons of oil via BTC in 2026

    Energy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 16:03
    KazMunayGas plans to export 1.7 million tons of oil via BTC in 2026

    Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) plans to export 1.7 million tons of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2026, KMG Management Board Chairman Askhat Khasenov said.

    Report informs, citing Interfax-Kazakhstan, that Khasenov said talks were underway to increase Kazakh oil exports through BTC in 2027.

    Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of oil through the pipeline in 2025.

    In January–September this year, BTC transported 1.16 million tons of Kazakh oil, up 24% from the first nine months of 2025.

    Askhat Khasenov KazMunayGas Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline
    Asxat Xasenov: "KMQ 2026-cı ildə BTC ilə 1,7 milyon ton neft ixrac etməyi planlaşdırır"
    Асхат Хасенов: КМГ планирует в 2026г экспорт 1,7 млн тонн нефти по БТД
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