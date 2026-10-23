Price of Brent oil up above $114 first since May - Update

Stay up to date with the top news!

Global Brent crude oil prices have surpassed $114 per barrel for the first time since May 5, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of Brent crude oil futures for December delivery rose by 0.94% from the previous close, reaching $114.23 per barrel. This marks the first time the price has exceeded that level since May 5.

08:56

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2026 delivery on London's ICE has risen above $114 per barrel for the first time since May 5, 2026, according to trade data, Report informs.

As of 1:52 a.m. GMT, the Brent price was up by 0.78% at $114.05 a barrel.

By 2:01 a.m. GMT, the price of Brent had extended gains to 1.37%, reaching $114.72 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for November 2026 delivery was up by 3.93% at $100.97 per barrel.