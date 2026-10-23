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    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership underway in Khankandi

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 14:18
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership underway in Khankandi

    A high-level strategic dialogue titled Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Moment in Karabakh: Azerbaijan-UN Partnership for the Future is being held in the city of Khankandi.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, the event has been organized to mark United Nations Day on October 24.

    Participants include Samad Bashirli, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy; Shlapachenko, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan; Aydin Karimov, the President's Special Representative in Shusha district; and other officials.

    The main objective of the dialogue is to assess priorities for cooperation on sustainable development, the localization of the SDGs in the Karabakh Economic Region, and opportunities to accelerate the region's development.

    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership underway in Khankandi
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership underway in Khankandi
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership underway in Khankandi

    High-level dialogue Sustainable Development Goals Azerbaijan–UN cooperation Khankandi
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