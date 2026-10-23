Azerbaijan, Poland sign roadmap to expand metrology cooperation

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The Azerbaijan Metrology Institute (AzMI) and Poland's Central Office of Measures (GUM) have signed a roadmap to develop cooperation in ensuring measurement uniformity and expand joint activities into new areas.

Report informs, citing the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, which oversees AzMI.

The document was signed by AzMI Director General Khamis Seyranov and GUM President Rafal Kepka.

The roadmap covers research into measurement standards through comparisons, participation in international interlaboratory comparisons, exchanges of experience in quality management systems, technical knowledge sharing and staff training. It also provides for joint scientific conferences, seminars and training on international standards.

Planned activities include comparisons of measurement standards, studies of measurement methods and assessments of technical capabilities in acoustics, ultrasound and vibration; mass and related quantities; length; time and frequency; flow; electricity and magnetism; photometry and radiometry; ionizing radiation; and chemistry.

The document also addresses knowledge sharing on methods for providing direct links to electronic certificates and reports, digital calibration certificates and AI-assisted uncertainty evaluation.

AzMI and GUM previously signed a memorandum on scientific and technical cooperation. The roadmap is intended to implement that memorandum and translate cooperation into practical activities.