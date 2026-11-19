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US presidential envoy Jared Kushner said Washington and its European partners had made progress in aligning their positions on resolving the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Report informs, citing The Guardian, that Kushner spoke at a press conference following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

"I think we have made further progress. Our positions have moved much closer together, and the details are becoming clearer. This is extremely important ahead of the next round of negotiations," Kushner said.

He stressed that the United States did not intend to conclude any agreements without taking the positions of Europe and Ukraine into account.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also reported progress toward a common Western position on how to end the conflict.

He said the unity achieved offered some grounds for optimism about the prospects for peace talks.

Burnham identified an energy truce and the resumption of grain shipments through the Black Sea as further steps he would welcome.