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Five people have died and five others have been hospitalized following an explosion in a residential building in Tbilisi's Ponichala district, with rescuers still searching for one person believed trapped beneath the rubble, Report's Georgian bureau informs.

The death toll rose to five after rescuers recovered another body. Earlier reports identified two of those killed as a woman and a child.

A 31-year-old man is in serious condition with burns covering approximately 87% of his body and injuries to his airways.

A young child was rescued alive after spending several hours beneath the rubble. Rescuers brought the child out through a window, prompting applause at the scene.

Georgian Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili said the explosion occurred while a gas-powered heater was being used in a fifth-floor apartment.

Rescue work was temporarily suspended earlier because of the risk of further collapse. Residents said the building had already been in an unsafe condition.