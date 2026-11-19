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European countries will be represented in future negotiating formats with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

Report informs that Zelenskyy outlined the meeting's results in a post on Telegram.

He said five European countries, along with the European Union and NATO, would represent Europe in the talks. He stressed that the United States understood the need for active, coordinated participation by European partners.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv intended to discuss the timing and agenda of the next meeting separately with US representatives.

"The next meeting should be a four-party one: Ukraine, Europe, America and Russia. We are counting on this very much. The agenda must be jointly developed and approved by all of us," he said.

He also called for greater pressure on Moscow to prevent the negotiations from dragging on.

"Europe is ready with new sanctions and new steps to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It is important that the United States exert influence on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The meeting also addressed air defense and the protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Zelenskyy said Russia had increased its use of ballistic missiles and jet-powered Shahed-type drones in attacks on Ukraine since mid-summer. Partners had agreed to strengthen support and reached agreements on new aid packages, he added.

Security guarantees for Ukraine were another focus. Zelenskyy thanked the E3 countries and other partners for supporting Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations.

"The best security guarantee for Ukraine - and, in fact, for all of Europe - is NATO membership," he said.

Zelenskyy also described EU membership as a concrete security guarantee for Ukraine and stressed that NATO and the EU must remain the foundations of Europe's security architecture.