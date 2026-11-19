The official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Vietnam, which began on November 19, has attracted widespread media attention in the country, Report informs.

Leading Vietnamese newspapers, news portals and online outlets have published extensive coverage of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the role of high-level diplomacy in advancing bilateral relations.

Articles published by Vietnam+, BACNINHTV, Nhân Dân and Vietnam.vn have extensively covered President Ilham Aliyev's official visit, highlighting the historical friendship between the two countries and growing prospects for their strategic partnership. The publications emphasized the role of high-level diplomacy and political trust in strengthening bilateral ties. They have also highlighted expanding cooperation in energy, trade, investment, transport, logistics and renewable energy, describing the visit as an opportunity to build on more than six decades of friendship and explore new avenues for cooperation.

Similar coverage has appeared in several other Vietnamese media outlets.