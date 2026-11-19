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Further upgrades to Azerbaijan's sovereign credit rating depend on progress in institutional governance, economic diversification and the normalization of regional relations, said James Wilson, ING's Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Strategist.

Wilson made the remarks during a webinar in response to a question from Report.

"The current strength of the sovereign balance sheet means structural and non-oil indicators are more of a constraint on further upgrades. We can see that investors and rating agencies already recognize this," Wilson said.

He said attention was therefore shifting toward institutional improvements, including governance quality, efforts to combat corruption and stronger governance structures.

At the macroeconomic level, markets and rating agencies would assess signs of economic diversification and reduced dependence on the oil sector, the ING strategist said.

"Although current oil prices provide support, Azerbaijan remains highly vulnerable to a possible significant fall in prices. Over the past few years, we have seen improvements in relations with Armenia, progress toward a more structured peace agreement and prospects for expanding trade and financial ties between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye," Wilson added.

He said further progress in this direction would provide additional support.