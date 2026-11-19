Sahiba Gafarova attends CIS parliamentary meeting in Turkmenistan
Foreign policy
- 19 November, 2026
- 21:38
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova attended a meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Avaza, Turkmenistan, on November 19.
The Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department told Report that the council considered several organizational matters and adopted corresponding decisions.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
22:39
Photo
Azerbaijani President's official visit in spotlight of Vietnamese media outletsForeign policy
22:32
Five dead in Tbilisi building explosion, one person still missingRegion
22:01
Montenegro closes 25 of 33 chapters in EU membership talksOther countries
21:42
Azerbaijan MFA offers condolences over deadly explosion in TbilisiForeign policy
21:38
Photo
Sahiba Gafarova attends CIS parliamentary meeting in TurkmenistanForeign policy
21:31
Photo
OTS, OIC discuss closer cooperation at Istanbul meetingRegion
21:08
Video
President Aliyev's social media accounts share video of Vietnam visitForeign policy
21:03
ING: Governance reforms key to further Azerbaijan rating upgradesFinance
20:39
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss regional security during military visitMilitary