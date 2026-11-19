ING economist says persistent inflation could trigger Azerbaijan rate hike
Finance
- 19 November, 2026
- 19:58
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Rising inflation could prompt Azerbaijan to tighten monetary policy, Dmitry Dolgin, ING's Chief Economist for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Russia, told Report.
Dolgin said Azerbaijan had a strong buffer against imported inflation.
"On the other hand, Azerbaijan is more exposed than other countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia to the influence of trading partners such as the EU and China, which could affect inflation," he said.
The economist said an interest rate increase would become necessary if inflation remained persistently above 6%, the upper limit of the target range.
ING Group is a Dutch multinational banking and financial services group headquartered in Amsterdam. It was founded in 1991.
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