President Aliyev's social media accounts share video of Vietnam visit
Foreign policy
- 19 November, 2026
- 21:08
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A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has been shared on his social media accounts.
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President Aliyev's social media accounts share video of Vietnam visit
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