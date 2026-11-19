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Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met in Minsk, Belarus, with Giorgi Zurabashvili, Georgia's First Deputy Foreign Minister and the prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia.

Report informs, citing a statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry, that the two sides held detailed discussions on current bilateral issues, particularly cooperation in trade, the economy, culture and humanitarian affairs.

They also discussed regional security.

The meeting resulted in several practical agreements. The participants also agreed to maintain contacts to support the further development of relations between Moscow and Tbilisi.

The heads of both delegations thanked Belarus for helping organize the meeting.