Stay up to date with the top news!

Pakistan's security forces have killed 22 militants during operations conducted in the country's northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan, Pakistani army said in a statement, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

According to the army, intelligence-based raids were carried out over the past 48 hours against militant hideouts in the South Waziristan, Bannu, and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The militants were killed during ensuing clashes.

Pakistani military officials alleged that the slain militants had received support from neighboring India. The Indian government has not yet commented on the accusations.

Security forces are continuing clearance operations in the area to locate remaining militants.

The military stressed that it intends to continue operations aimed at preventing terrorist activities allegedly supported from abroad.

Last week, Pakistan's military reported that 74 militants had been killed during operations conducted in the country's northwest and in Balochistan Province.