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Russia and the United States have a mutual understanding on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, including the compromises involved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a briefing following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Of course, there are compromises on the Ukrainian settlement. They were proposed by the United States, and we agreed to them, including in Anchorage," Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian president said he believed that the EU and Ukraine were not ready for compromises or agreements to end hostilities.

Putin also said he had no doubt that US President Donald Trump was sincerely seeking to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and improve relations with Russia.

According to him, Moscow was ready to discuss the terms of a settlement to the conflict over Ukraine at the working level.

The Russian president stressed that the United States was persistently asking Moscow to agree to European participation in negotiations on Ukraine.

He said Moscow had agreed with Washington's approach that Ukraine's security should be incorporated into the broader European security framework.

Putin also said that Russia had proposed through diplomatic channels that European representatives visit Moscow "to determine their position", after which a decision could be made on the format for continuing dialogue on Ukraine.

He added that if Ukraine wanted to end the conflict, it should accept the compromises proposed by the Americans even before the Anchorage meeting.

Putin also said that no dates had yet been set for the next round of negotiations on Ukraine.