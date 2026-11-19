Fikrat Amirov's "Nizami" Symphony was performed in Ankara.

According to Report's Turkish bureau, the piece was performed by the Hacettepe University Symphony Orchestra.

The event was held as part of a joint project by the Cultural Center at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye and the Ankara State Conservatory of Hacettepe University. It was dedicated to the 885th anniversary of the birth of Nizami Ganjavi, a renowned thinker of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world.

The concert was attended by representatives of the cultural and artistic communities, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, music enthusiasts and members of the public.

It should be noted that the "Nizami" Symphony, composed by Fikrat Amirov in 1947 to mark the 800th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi's birth, is one of the outstanding works of Azerbaijani professional music.