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Azerbaijan and China have discussed cooperation in military education.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Report that the discussions took place during a meeting between Major General Arif Hasanov, Vice-Rector for Science and Education at the National Defense University (NDU), and Senior Colonel Li Shuyin, a senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Hasanov said that the relations established between the two countries are developing successfully in the field of military education as well.

During the meeting, the guests were given a presentation on the history of the NDU's establishment, the specialized educational institutions operating under its auspices, the education system, the academic process, electronic admission procedures and other related topics.

As part of the visit, the guests toured the Military Wargaming Center of the NDU's Institute of Military Management. They were briefed on the center's objectives, its history and its tasks.

The sides also exchanged views on relevant issues and answered questions of mutual interest.