Azerbaijan issues orange and yellow wind warnings for November 20
Ecology
- 19 November, 2026
- 18:11
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Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorological Service has issued orange and yellow warnings for strong winds expected in Baku, the Absheron Peninsula and other regions on November 20, Report informs.
An orange warning covers Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as Mingachevir, Naftalan, Goranboy, Ganja, Neftchala, Salyan, Goychay, Hajigabul, Gobustan, Dashkasan, Shaki, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Khizi and Gusar. Northwesterly winds in these areas are forecast to reach 20.8–28.4 meters per second.
A yellow warning applies to the country's remaining regions, where northwesterly wind speeds are expected to range from 13.9 to 20.7 meters per second.
Bakıda və rayonlarda sabah külək güclənəcək
В Баку и ряде регионов Азербайджана ветер усилится почти до 30 м/с
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