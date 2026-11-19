Khankandi stadium could host UEFA tournament matches in the future, Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov said during the Azerbaijan First League match between Khankandi and Karvan-Yevlakh.

According to Report's correspondent from Khankandi, he said the stadium was ready to obtain the relevant UEFA category and that its infrastructure met international standards.

Gayibov noted that MOIK also plans to play its home matches at the stadium starting next year. In the future, with the support of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the venue could host matches involving youth national teams, the senior national team and UEFA tournaments.

The minister described Khankandi's first home match at the stadium as a joyful occasion and recalled that the venue was inaugurated following reconstruction in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev.