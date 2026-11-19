Expensive software does not guarantee cybersecurity, Akif Bagirov, Adviser to the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), during a panel discussion at the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

According to Report, he said experience and analysis of global incidents show that technology alone is not enough to ensure security.

"Cybersecurity is not merely a technological issue; it also reflects an organisation's performance, operational processes and integrity. If we want to make cybersecurity a permanent and sustainable system within an organisation, we need three fundamental pillars: management support, adequate financial investment and a professional team."

The CBA representative stressed that cybersecurity must be an integral part of an organisation's business strategy.

In his view, a cybersecurity culture within an organisation must be established from the top down.

"Management must not only declare the importance of protection against cyber threats but also integrate it into the organisation's business processes and strategy, ensure regular risk assessments and monitor key risk indicators (KRIs). At the same time, technical metrics must be translated into business risks that management can understand, enabling it to make informed strategic decisions," he said.