The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed deep regret over a biased stance against Azerbaijan at a hearing held on November 18 by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the U.S. Congress, according to the Community's statement.

The statement noted that the Community had previously strongly criticized the Commission's hostile attitude toward Azerbaijan, its disregard for the violated rights of Azerbaijanis, and discrimination on religious grounds during hearings. It also expressed concern over the allegedly biased anti-Azerbaijan activities of Christian Solidarity International, an organization that participated in the hearing.

"Unfortunately, the latest hearing has also continued the previous biased approach. Making accusations against Azerbaijan while failing to address the rights of Western Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia, their right to return to their native lands, and the destruction of their cultural and religious heritage is a blatant manifestation of double standards.

Framing issues through the lens of religious bias rather than historical justice and international law casts serious doubt on the objectivity of institutions claiming to uphold human rights.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and Christian Solidarity International to abandon their biased approach and double standards. It also calls on the Commission to invite the Community to future hearings concerning the region and give it an opportunity to present its position," the statement said.