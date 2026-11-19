AECOM presents Armenia with preliminary findings of TRIPP study
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- 19 November, 2026
- 16:00
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American engineering and consulting company AECOM has presented Armenian government officials with the preliminary findings of an engineering study on railway connectivity under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, according to the US Embassy in Armenia, cited by Report.
"As its railway engineering study nears completion, global infrastructure firm AECOM returned to Armenia this week to engage senior Armenian officials on the study's preliminary findings and explore complementary infrastructure investment opportunities under TRIPP," the embassy said in a statement.
In May 2026, AECOM representatives began surveying a section of the route as part of the TRIPP project.
AECOM TRIPP çərçivəsində tədqiqatın ilkin nəticələrini Ermənistana təqdim edib
AECOM представила Армении предварительные результаты исследования в рамках TRIPP
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