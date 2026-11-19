Stay up to date with the top news!

The Azerbaijan Cycling Federation has discussed arrangements for broadcasting the international Baku–Khankandi cycling race, scheduled to take place on May 9–13, 2027, with representatives of Eurosport.

According to the Federation, cited by Report, Eurosport Director of International Partnerships Marise Bastien and International Brand Partnerships Manager Arthur Maillard visited the Federation.

The Federation's First Vice-President, Sahib Alakbarov, noted that Eurosport has been one of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation's (AzVIF) reliable partners for many years.

As the official broadcaster of international cycling races held in Azerbaijan, Eurosport brings the competitions to millions of viewers around the world. The Baku–Khankandi cycling race was also broadcast in 190 countries in 19 languages.

Eurosport representatives praised the organization of cycling races in Azerbaijan and expressed interest in continuing cooperation.

The guests also toured the Republican Velodrome, where they familiarized themselves with the facilities provided for athletes, visited the Cycling Museum and learned about the history and development of the sport in Azerbaijan.

During their visit, Eurosport representatives also held meetings with Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, as well as with the management of the Baku Media Center and Sea Breeze.