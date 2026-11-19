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Cyberattacks against Ukraine are also a warning for the Caucasus, said Dmytro Nahornyi, Chief Specialist in the Cybersecurity Department of the Administration of Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection.

Report informs that Nahornyi made the remarks during a panel discussion at the second International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

He said Russia's war against Ukraine had also become the greatest test of the country's digital resilience.

"Russia's hybrid warfare methods against Ukraine, including attacks on energy grids, electronic communications systems and state infrastructure, pose a direct threat to the security of Europe, the Caucasus region and the civilized world as a whole. In this global confrontation, Ukraine's experience is no longer purely a local matter," he said.

"It is setting a new global standard by demonstrating how a democratic state should protect its critical infrastructure and maintain essential services under constant military and cyber pressure."

Nahornyi said that before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukrainian legislation required government information resources to be stored exclusively within the country.

"However, once missile strikes created a risk of data centers being physically destroyed, urgent legislative amendments were introduced. These changes allowed critical registers, banking data and government systems to be moved to cloud storage physically located outside the country," he said.

"Keeping data solely within national borders therefore creates a single point of failure. Distributed cloud solutions located beyond areas at risk of physical destruction become a fundamental requirement for keeping government services and institutions operational - in other words, for preserving the state's digital resilience."