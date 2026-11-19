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The trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen was held in a positive atmosphere, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to Russian media, cited by Report.

"The atmosphere at the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China was good," he said.

The presidential aide noted that Putin would provide details of the meeting at a press conference shortly.

He added that it was still difficult to say whether meetings in this format would continue in the future.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a statement had been adopted following the meeting and would be published shortly.