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Discussions with the leaders of China and the United States took place in an informal atmosphere and helped the parties better understand each other, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists while commenting on the trilateral Russia-US-China summit.

According to Report, he said Chinese President Xi Jinping had managed to create an atmosphere conducive to an interesting and constructive discussion.

Putin added that he considered the summit "a page in the history of diplomacy" and would like meetings in this format to continue.

The Russian president also noted that international security largely depends on Russia, China and the United States.